National Doctor’s Day | What’s NEXT? Future of Docs in India Remains Uncertain

In a recent pan-India webinar meeting with the students and medical faculty of all the medical colleges of the country, the NMC tried to clear the confusion associated with the exams to the present MBBS final year students, who have, for months now, felt like they were left in limbo without any clear answers.

However, it did little to ease the minds of the students as many questions still remain unanswered and their future as doctors in India continues to hang by a thread.