While Resident Doctors Are Overworked, We're Jobless Despite Qualifying NEET-PG

To manage my daily expenses, I sometimes give private consultations but there is nothing permanent I have at my hand as I don’t know when the counselling will happen.

This delay has not only given us mental stress but also added financial burden. It is also affecting our professional career as our CVs will show a year without work.

The devastations caused during the second wave are still fresh in our memory. God forbid that doesn't happen again but for that, we need to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure. Experts have been warning that we might have a surge in the number of COVID cases soon.

How does the government plan to tackle another wave of COVID-19 without the presence of one complete bach of doctors?

I request the government to expedite the counselling process and do some justice with us. Don’t just call us covid warriors in your speeches and treat us with lack of dignity.