Women With Voice and Agency: The Warriors Combatting Neglected Tropical Disease

Reena Singh, hailing from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, has been a patient of lymphatic filariasis for over 10 years now.

Lymphatic Filariasis, a neglected tropical disease (NTD), also known as elephantiasis, is a painful, disfiguring disease that is spread by mosquitoes.

It causes the abnormal enlargement of body parts and can lead to disability. The infection is usually acquired in childhood and causes hidden damage to the body’s lymphatic system.