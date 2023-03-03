Spike in Cost of Raw Material Could Impact Your Medical Bill: What We Know

Why is it concerning? The cost of medical raw materials or APIs has been seeing a steady rise since the beginning of the pandemic, with the prices going up by over 100 percent as compared to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the reason experts are on edge is that the improvement in logistics and the supply chain post the COVID pandemic should have corrected the situation by now.

How will it affect your medical bills? If the price of these raw materials continue to soar, and the strain on pharmaceutical industries doesn't ease up, experts are concerned that the price of essential medicines may also be affected.

Which drugs are effected: According to reports, high-volume key antibiotics including azithromycin and amoxicillin, especially ones imported from China, have been affected.

In fact, according to the report in Times of India, the price of only raw materials that are imported from China have gone up.