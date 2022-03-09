Upper Age Limit for Appearing in NEET-UG Scrapped

The Under Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday, 9 March, scrapped the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.

The age limit for general and reserved candidates in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) was 25 years and 30 years, respectively.

This decision was taken at an NMC meeting held in October 2021, secretary of the commission Dr Pulkesh Kumar said.

“It has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting that…there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NET UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly,” NDTV quoted the doctor as saying.