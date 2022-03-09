ADVERTISEMENT

Upper Age Limit for Appearing in NEET-UG Scrapped

The age limit for general and reserved candidates was 25 years and 30 years, respectively.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Under Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission on Wednesday, 9 March scrapped the fixed upper age limit for people eligible for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.</p></div>
i

The Under Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday, 9 March, scrapped the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.

The age limit for general and reserved candidates in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) was 25 years and 30 years, respectively.

This decision was taken at an NMC meeting held in October 2021, secretary of the commission Dr Pulkesh Kumar said.

“It has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting that…there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NET UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly,” NDTV quoted the doctor as saying.

Dr Kumar had previously requested the National Testing Agency to remove the criteria specifying maximum age from the NEET-UG bulletin.
Also Read

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: Registrations Begin on 2 March 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: Registrations Begin on 2 March 2022

(With inputs from NDTV.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×