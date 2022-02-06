Fees of 50% Seats in Pvt Medical Colleges to be at Par With Govt Colleges: NMC

The fees in the private medical colleges presently are fixed by the state regulatory authority for the merit seats.

However, after the implementation of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NMC has mandated framing guidelines for determination of fees and other charges in respect of 50 percent seats in private medical institutions as well as deemed universities.



If the government quota seats are less than 50 percent of total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail benefits of fee equivalent to the government medical college fees, based purely on merit, the guidelines read.