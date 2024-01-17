National Girl Child Day 2024: 7 Preventive Health Tests Every Girl Must Take

According to Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs, these are some important tests every girl must take.

1. Complete Blood Count

Anemia is common in girls, prompting the recommendation for a complete blood count (CBC) test. This test furnishes crucial information on red blood cells, white blood cells, and blood platelet counts. A CBC test can uncover several health disorders, including anemia, infections, and immune system-related diseases. For those experiencing symptoms like fatigue, weight loss, fever, and weakness, obtaining a CBC test becomes particularly important for a comprehensive evaluation and potential diagnosis of underlying health issues.

2. Iron Profile

Iron deficiency can lead to disorders such as Anemia. Anemia usually happens when the body doesn't produce enough red blood cells. These conditions can be effectively managed through proper dietary measures, iron supplements, and regular monitoring of iron levels.

3. Vitamin Profile Tests

A vitamin profile test provides essential insights into vitamin D & B12 levels, which are important for good health. Vitamin D deficiency can often lead to severe bone disorders, while low levels of vitamin B12 can cause anemia. Girls facing muscle weakness, fatigue, bone deformities, and pain should be screened for vitamin levels. It provides valuable insight into the nutritional requirements and dietary modifications for overall well-being.

4. Urine Examination

Microscopic urinalysis is a diagnostic procedure that assesses visual characteristics and microscopic elements in urine to detect urinary organisms. Physicians recommend undergoing this test when individuals exhibit symptoms such as abdominal pain, painful urination, and the presence of burning or blood in the urine.