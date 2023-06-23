Can We Train Our Taste Buds to Crave Healthy Food? A Neuroscientist Explains

But it is more complex than that. Our ability to sense sweetness, as well as other tastes, involves a delicate dance between our genetic makeup and the foods we encounter from the womb to the dinner table.

Neuroscientists, like me, are working to decipher how this intricate interplay between genes and diet shapes taste.

In my laboratory, at the University of Michigan, we are diving deeply into one specific aspect, which is how consuming too much sugar dulls the sense of sweetness.