‘Detrimental to My Mental State’: Tom Holland Announces Break From Social Media
Tom Holland says he's taking a break from social media because he finds it 'to be overstimulating'.
Tom Holland has decided to take a break from social media for his mental health because he finds sites like Instagram and Twitter “to be overstimulating,…overwhelming.” He made the announcement on his official Instagram handle (@tomhollan2013) on Sunday, 14 August.
“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”Tom Holland, on Instragram
Stigma Around Mental Health Persists
The Spider-Man actor went on to talk about how there is still stigma surrounding open conversations surrounding mental health.
“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something to be ashamed of but is something that is much easier said than done…”Tom Holland
Holland ends his video by thanking his viewers for listening, and saying that he’s now “going to disappear from Instagram again.”
Fan reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with one saying, “Please take all the time you need. The thing that matters the most is your well-being. We love you<3”
Pop megastar, Justin Bieber, also reacted to Holland’s message with a simple “Love you man ❤️”. The singer has also been vocal about his struggle with mental health in the past.
While making the announcement, Holland also used his platform to promote one of the many charities his trust ‘The Brothers Trust’ (@thebrotherstrust) sponsors, Steam4.
“Steam4 is a wonderfully innovative education programme with pioneering apps, a clinically advised website, and its mental health conferences help contribute towards helping young kids who are suffering.”
