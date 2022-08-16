‘Detrimental to My Mental State’: Tom Holland Announces Break From Social Media

Fan reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with one saying, “Please take all the time you need. The thing that matters the most is your well-being. We love you<3”

Pop megastar, Justin Bieber, also reacted to Holland’s message with a simple “Love you man ❤️”. The singer has also been vocal about his struggle with mental health in the past.

While making the announcement, Holland also used his platform to promote one of the many charities his trust ‘The Brothers Trust’ (@thebrotherstrust) sponsors, Steam4.

“Steam4 is a wonderfully innovative education programme with pioneering apps, a clinically advised website, and its mental health conferences help contribute towards helping young kids who are suffering.”