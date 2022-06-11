Justin Bieber Suffers From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: What Is It? What Causes It?
Justin Bieber took to Instagram to tell his fans about his diagnosis and reassure them that he would be back.
Singer Justin Bieber announced that he was cancelling his scheduled tours in the coming months after suffering facial paralysis from contracting Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
The 28-year-old singer said that he was physically unable to perform or continue his tours but promised his fans that he would return healthier.
Earlier, Bieber had also spoken about his struggle with Lyme Disease and Mono.
But what is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? What causes it?
What are the symptoms and signs of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?
And can Ramsay Hunt Syndrome be treated?
What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a late-stage complication arising from the varicella-zoster virus. It's also known as herpes zoster oticus or geniculate ganglion herpes zoster, according to the National Library of Medicine.
The disease is named after an American neurologist called James Ramsay Hunt. Hunt was deployed as an army officer during World War I and during this time he wrote about three syndromes. The second of these three is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. There's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."Justin Bieber
What Causes Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome happens when an outbreak of shingles affects a facial nerve near the ears.
The same virus responsible for chickenpox is the one responsible for Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Chickenpox usually clears up without any problems in most adults. However, in some rare cases, the virus which remained dormant in your body for so long can become active again, even after many years.
What Are the Symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?
The varicella-zoster virus, in its early stages causes chickenpox. So if you're infected with VZV you'll likely suffer from chickenpox first and recover.
But when the virus returns for a second time, reactivating in your body after years of lying dormant, it leads to earaches (otalgia), facial paralysis, and vesicles(fluid-filled blisters in the ear).
These are the three symptoms most commonly seen in Ramsay Hunt Syndrome patients. Patients may also experience dry eyes, change in taste, extreme sensitivity to noise (hyperacusis), and even nasal obstructions.
The appearance of vesicles in your ears can be extremely painful and it can cause facial palsy in some cases.
Some of the other symptoms include:
Ear pain
Loss of hearing
Tinnitus (ringing in your ears)
Hyperacusis (hyperesensitivity to sound)
Dry eyes or difficulty closing one eye
Dizziness and a sense of disorientation (vertigo)
Dry mouth
What Is The Treatment For Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Ramsay Hunt syndrome can be life-threatening for some people - usually those with weakened immune systems or those with other comorbidities.
Vaccination against chickenpox reduces the chances of being infected with the varicella-zoster virus and as a result, protects from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
A shingles vaccine is also used for those older than 50, to prevent Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
