‘Designed to Keep Us Hooked’: Lawyer Couple Take Social Media Addiction to Court

Apart from seeking checks on addiction-causing features on social media, the PIL also calls for accountability for the harm already caused.

However, this raises the difficult question of how the harm caused by social media addiction can be quantified and, more importantly, how do you create a workable framework to hold platforms accountable for it?

"That is precisely why we have not approached the issue as though there is a simple formula by which individual harm can be calculated," says Sharma, adding, "As a law professor, my husband has been researching the intersection of technology and law, including the engagement-maximising and addictive designs employed by social media platforms for some time now."

The impact of social media, particularly on mental health and behaviour, is indeed well documented and backed by mounting research.

Speaking to The Quint previously, Anurag Shukla, a research scholar at IIM Ahmedabad whose research involves the intersection of technology, education, and its real-life implications, had said, "It is also a matter of public health concern, and how it is going to harm children physically and mentally is not restricted to the kind of content they are privy to."

Studies have shown how excessive time spent online is linked to higher instances of obesity, decreased happiness, mental health issues, decreased quality of sleep, and an increased risk of depression among young people.

Back in 2021, an article in The Wall Street Journal also exposed internal studies conducted by Facebook that found the app triggered body image issues in young girls. The company, however, has refused to make this data public.