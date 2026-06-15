'No Compromise on Safety': UK Announces Social Media Ban for Children Under 16

The United Kingdom has announced that children under the age of 16 will be prohibited from accessing social media platforms, with the ban expected to take effect in early 2027. The government plans to pass the necessary regulations before Christmas 2026, and the new rules will apply to major platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X. The measures are part of a broader effort to enhance online safety for minors.
According to The Guardian, Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the move as “real change for our children and our future,” citing concerns about the impact of harmful online content on young people’s mental health and well-being. The plan includes not only a ban on social media access for under-16s but also additional restrictions on gaming apps, such as removing the option to chat with strangers.
As reported by Financial Express, the government is also considering overnight curfews and measures to limit “infinite scrolling” for those under 18. Starmer emphasised that there would be “no compromise on safety” and indicated that the government already possesses the authority to implement these changes. He stated, “It is clear to me a full ban is the right choice. This will change the conversations that parents have and the expectations of children over time.”
As BBC stated in an article, the ban will require platforms to prevent children from livestreaming and from connecting with strangers by default. Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal are not included in the ban. The government has not released a complete list of affected platforms but confirmed that the prohibition will cover the most widely used social media sites among young people.
Additional details revealed during coverage include the government’s intention to press ahead with the policy even if technology companies oppose it. Starmer acknowledged the challenges of implementation but maintained that the safety and happiness of children must take precedence. He described the proposal as a “world-leading” measure, noting that it could be more restrictive than similar bans introduced in Australia and other countries.
“How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time,” Starmer said. “This is a choice about whose side we’re on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn’t working.”
Further analysis indicated in recent reporting that the UK’s approach is considered stricter than previously anticipated, with some commentators describing it as a significant policy shift. The government’s consultation found that nine in ten parents supported a minimum age of 16 for social media access, reflecting widespread public backing for the initiative.
Implementation of the ban will require social media companies to introduce robust age verification systems and technical controls. The government has also called on technology firms to prevent children from sending or receiving sexually explicit images, with potential legislation targeting device manufacturers if voluntary compliance is not achieved as outlined in recent statements.
Internationally, the UK joins countries such as Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Indonesia in tightening age-based restrictions on social media. France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand, and South Korea are also considering similar measures according to recent updates.
“I am not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children, and that is why this ban must happen, and that is why this ban will happen,” Starmer stated during his announcement.
Legislation is expected to be introduced before the end of 2026, with the ban coming into force in early 2027. The government has indicated that further details, including possible curfews for older teenagers, will be released in July as further information emerges.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.