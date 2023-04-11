Melatonin Use May Reduce Self-Harm in Young People, Finds Study

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. It’s also often used as a medication for people who have difficulty sleeping.

Since there are known links between sleep problems, depression, and self-harm, we were interested in exploring whether treating sleep problems with melatonin would lead to fewer instances of self-harm.

Our findings, recently published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, suggest that melatonin could have this effect in young people.