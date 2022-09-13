Why Medicines in India Will Become More Affordable Only When Pharmacies Compete

Nearly a decade has passed since India implemented price controls on essential medicines – using the 2013 Drug Price Control Order. These price controls were supposed to make medicines more affordable. Yet reports that firms spend thousands of crores on promoting essential medicines such as paracetamol, continue to raise questions about the affordability of medicines.

While many agree that the prices of many branded essential medicines in India are far higher than what the cost of production would justify, few agree on the reasons and the measures to lower them.