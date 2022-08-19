Explained: What is the Dolo-650 Controversy & Should You Be Worried?

At the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic, Dolo-650 mg tablets became synonymous with management and treatment of COVID-19 in India. The drug achieved ultimate popularity when it became a meme. The company that manufactured the drug, Micro Labs, based out of Bengaluru, saw profits sour.

In early 2022, the lab came under income tax scanner when the department accused the manufacturer of tax evasion.

And now, in a Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Association of India (FMRAI) vs Union of India case at the Supreme Court, the FMRAI has accused the manufacturer of distributing freebies worth Rs 1000 crores to doctors to prescribe Dolo-650 mg as the go-to drug.

The accusation caused distress even to Justice DY Chandrachud who is heading the bench. He said,