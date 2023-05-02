ADVERTISEMENT

Ludhiana Gas Leak Kills 11: Why Is Hydrogen Sulfide Exposure Fatal?

Hydrogen sulfide mainly attacks our nervous system, doctors tell FIT.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
2 min read
Ludhiana Gas Leak Kills 11: Why Is Hydrogen Sulfide Exposure Fatal?
The Punjab Pollution Control Board revealed that it was 'buildup of hydrogen sulfide in the sewage lines' that caused the gas leak tragedy in Ludhiana, which led to 11 deaths, including those of three children.

FIT reached out to experts to understand why gas leaks can be fatal.

'Whole Family Dead': Reaction in Sewers May Have Killed 11 in Ludhiana Gas Leak

'Whole Family Dead': Reaction in Sewers May Have Killed 11 in Ludhiana Gas Leak
Why Is Leakage Of Hydrogen Sulfide a Medical Emergency?

Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care & Pulmonology at Gurugram’s CK Birla Hospital, says that 30 April's incident was a medical emergency in every sense of the term.

“Hydrogen sulfide is a poisonous gas. Even if there’s a minor leakage, say 0.001 ppm, it can turn fatal,” says Dr Grover.

Dr Sushil Gupta, Principal Consultant, Pulmonology & Critical Care, Fortis Ludhiana, says that hydrogen sulfide mainly attacks our nervous system. If not fatal, the gas can cause:

  • Trouble breathing

  • Nausea

  • Vomiting

  • Headache

  • Weakness

Can Cause Death in Seconds

Dr Grover goes on to say that there are two kinds of exposures to gas leaks. One is chronic exposure, which is common in people who work in industries or chemical plants, the effects of which can be seen in the long term – skin lesions, cognitive damage, neurological effects, permanent cerebral abnormalities.

However, the incident on Sunday was a case of acute exposure where the gas enters your body and causes health issues or possibly death within a fraction of seconds.

Dr Grover explains that through increased inhalation, the gas can enter your lungs and cause:

  • Waterlogging

  • Pulmonary edema

  • Paralysis to the brain

  • Death

Anakapalli Gas Leak: 121 Women Hospitalised, Company Shut, High-Level Probe On

Anakapalli Gas Leak: 121 Women Hospitalised, Company Shut, High-Level Probe On
‘Oxygen Support The Only Way To Save Lives’

In cases of gas leakage, there’s very little that can actually be done once someone’s been exposed.

  • Evacuate the place as soon as possible and move away from the source of the exposure

  • Cover your face

  • Hydrate yourself

  • Spill water all over your body

  • Seek emergency care

  • Oxygen support should be given within minutes to prevent death

  • Ventilator support should be provided

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Siddhu said that the initial report suggests that somebody carelessly disposed off chemicals in a sewer, which led to the gas leak.

87 Fall Sick After Gas Leak in AP's Visakhapatnam, No Casualties Reported

87 Fall Sick After Gas Leak in AP's Visakhapatnam, No Casualties Reported

Topics:  Ludhiana   Gas Leak 

