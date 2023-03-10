ADVERTISEMENT

Geyser Gas Leak Kills Two Couples: Why Is It Risky? What Precautions to Take?

Two couples in Mumbai and Ghaziabad lost their lives this week, in separate incidents, due to geyser gas leaks.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
2 min read
Geyser Gas Leak Kills Two Couples: Why Is It Risky? What Precautions to Take?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Two couples in Mumbai and Ghaziabad lost their lives earlier this week, in separate incidents, allegedly due to geyser gas leaks

Both the couples, Deepak Shah (45) and Tina Shah (39) from Mumbai, and Deepak (40) and Shilpi (36) of Ghaziabad, allegedly died of suffocation after the gas leaked from the geysers, in their respective cities.

While the Mumbai couple was found unconscious by the police after the couple’s relatives sought their help, the Ghaziabad couple was found by their children, unconscious in the bathroom. 

But how did this happen? Do gas geysers pose a huge risk to safety? FIT tells you.

Also Read

Suffocation by Angithi Smoke: Why Is It Fatal? What Precautions Should You Take?

Suffocation by Angithi Smoke: Why Is It Fatal? What Precautions Should You Take?
ADVERTISEMENT

How Gas Geysers Work: Gas geysers use oxygen present in the air and produce carbon monoxide to heat water. In a closed space, the geyser can lead to a lack of oxygen, leading to suffocation, which can be fatal.

Gas geysers also use Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), inhaling which in large amounts can lead to nausea, vomiting, feeling faint-headed, etc.

In a study, conducted between 2008-2011, published in the Annals of Indian Academy of Neurology, gas geysers in ill-ventilated bathrooms were found to be the cause of 26 epileptic seizures, reported Indian Express.

Health Issues That Gas Geysers Can Lead To:

  • Seizures

  • Loss of consciousness

  • Hypoxia

  • Cardiac Arrest

  • Parkinson’s Disease

  • Brain Swelling

  • Brain Damage

  • Headaches 

  • Disorientation 

Also Read

Heatwaves, Power Crisis, Water Scarcity: What Will Summer Look Like This Year?

Heatwaves, Power Crisis, Water Scarcity: What Will Summer Look Like This Year?
ADVERTISEMENT

Why People Opt For Gas Geysers:

  • Cheaper than electric geysers

  • Does not require electricity

What To Ensure When Operating A Gas Geyser?

  • Make sure the room is well ventilated

  • Get your geyser checked regularly

  • Don’t keep it running for a long time

  • Get the necessary help if you face any symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning

Also Read

Oral Health & Diabetes: How They Are Linked to Each Other?

Oral Health & Diabetes: How They Are Linked to Each Other?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Gas Leak   Gas Geysers 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×