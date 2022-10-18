Time to Up Efforts: Experts Pledge for Polio Surveillance at World Health Summit

GPEI started this campaign to eradicate polio after the virus was found in wastewater in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

Dr Naveen Thacker, the president-elect of the International Pediatric Association, who also participated in the campaign, told FIT, “There is a decreased commitment from governments, donors, and all stakeholders towards fundraising and awareness. People are questioning whether it is possible to eradicate polio and whether it is worth spending so much money on it, which is actually an achievable goal.”