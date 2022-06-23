UK On Alert After Polio Virus Detected In London Sewage Samples

There are two forms of Polio Vaccine, OPV and IPV.

OPV which is the Oral Polio Vaccine, uses a form of weakened but live polio virus that can replicate in the gut and be passed to others through faecal-contaminated water, putting their neighbors in danger of the infection.

UK had stopped using this vaccine and switched to Inactive Polio Virus (IPV).

Thus, it is suspected that some family who has just shifted to the UK might have received the OPV and is now 'shedding' virus strains.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, was found saying, 'Vaccine-derived poliovirus is rare and the risk to the public overall is extremely low.'