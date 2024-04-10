Can Keratin Hair Straightening Treatment Damage Your Kidneys?

She further adds that in keratin hair straightening treatments, glyoxylic acid penetrates the hair shaft and disrupts the bonds responsible for the hair's natural shape. This process effectively allows the hair to be reshaped into a straighter form.

Speaking to FIT, Dr Gargi Taneja, a dermatologist at Manipal Hospital Gurgaon, adds, "Previously, keratin-based hair treatments often contained formaldehyde, causing adverse reactions on hair, skin, and eyes. It was replaced with glyoxylic acid as it was thought to be a safer alternative."

Both the experts suggest that while glyoxylic acid is usually safe to use on the skin, it can enter the bloodstream if used too much or on skin that's already damaged.

"Chemicals used while Keratin hair straightening treatment contains ethylene glycol which can contribute to the formation of oxalate crystals in the kidneys, ultimately causing kidney damage. It is even dangerous to smell such products or use with bare hands." Dr Aggarwal.