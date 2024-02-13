Glycolic Acid Uses: Know the Benefits & Side Effects

1. Helps Fight Acne

The effect of a peel which contains 70% glycolic acid with acne is that it quickly improves all types of acne which occurs when pores become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. Glycolic acid is only available as a chemical peel.

2. Protects From UV damage

Exposure to UV light can cause skin damage that includes sunspots, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles. Health experts refer to this as photoaging. Glycolic acid is an effective treatment for sun damage in the skin. Glycolic acid has a protective effect against UVB rays, meaning it helps prevent photoaging.

3. Prevents Lines and wrinkles

With time, the skin starts losing its plumpness and elasticity. As a result, fine lines and wrinkles start to form. This is a natural process and not necessarily something a person needs to treat. However, for those who choose to, glycolic acid helps. Glycolic acid helps to increase the skin levels of hyaluronic acid, a substance that helps keep the skin moisturized. It increases fibroblast and keratinocyte proliferation rates, which help with skin repair and regeneration. It also improves the quality of elastin, which promotes skin elasticity.

4. May Help Fight Warts

Warts are small, hard growths on the skin that occur due to viruses. Glycolic acid proves to be an effective treatment in 31 HIV-positive children with warts. The results indicate that the treatment helped flatten and normalize the color of the warts. A gel containing 15% glycolic acid and 2% salicylic acid is effective with warts.