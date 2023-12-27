JN.1 COVID-19 Cases in India: How Are Different States Handling the Spike?

Amid rising cases, and concern, what are the affected states doing? FIT gives you a brief.

Karnataka: At least 34 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Tuesday. With the active cases at 464, the most number of cases are being reported out of Bengaluru. On 26 December, Bengaluru reported 57 new cases.

So far, two deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. Around 7-8 active cases are also hospitalised in the intensive care units.