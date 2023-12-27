JN.1 COVID-19 Cases in India: How Are Different States Handling the Spike?

With 412 new cases of COVID-19 being reported in the last 24 hours, the total tally of cases has now gone up to 4,170. According to the Union Health Ministry, 69 cases of the JN.1 subvariant have been reported in the country till now.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called JN.1 a “variant of interest,” but also clarified that the risk from this subvariant is “still low.”
Amid rising cases, and concern, what are the affected states doing? FIT gives you a brief.
Karnataka: At least 34 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Tuesday. With the active cases at 464, the most number of cases are being reported out of Bengaluru. On 26 December, Bengaluru reported 57 new cases.
So far, two deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. Around 7-8 active cases are also hospitalised in the intensive care units.
According to state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the “situation is under control.” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also told the media that there’s no reason for the public to panic. However, the state has asked the public to:
Wear masks and follow social distancing
Masks are mandatory if you’re a senior citizen or have any comorbidities
Follow a seven-day isolation period at home if you’re infected
If your child is infected or symptomatic, don’t send them to school
If you’re infected, ask your primary contacts to get tested
Rao also told the media that the state is procuring 30,000 vaccines and will be giving anti-flu shots to healthcare workers. Mock drills will also be conducted in hospitals.
Apart from this, the advisory also says that the state will perform nearly 5,000 COVID-19 screening tests on a daily basis. Working professionals who are isolated at home will be “entitled to seven days of leave” too.
While cases are rising in the state, on the political front, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has also claimed that the BS Yediyurappa government looted the public of Rs 40,000 crore during the pandemic.
Kerala: The state has reported six cases of the new subvariant on Wednesday. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that even as cases are rising, there’s “no cause for alarm.”
Himachal Pradesh: The government has issued an advisory for the state on Tuesday.
Wear masks
Get tested if you have flu-like symptoms or cough, sore throat, fever, etc
Odisha: With one more case reported in the Khurda district, the state’s tally has increased to three on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.
Delhi: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told the media that genome sequencing is being carried out of the COVID-19 samples.
What’s the tally in other states?
Maharashtra: 168 cases
Gujarat: 56 cases
Tamil Nadu: 139 cases
