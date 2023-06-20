International Yoga Day | 5 Yoga Exercises You Can Do While Sitting At Your Desk

Video Producer & Editor: Garima Sadhwani
For most people who work office jobs, one complaint that remains constant is backaches – or alternatively, the lack of time to exercise.
But what if we told you there are yoga exercises you can do while sitting at your desk, that'll not just help you relieve pain but also keep you moving and healthy?
Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on 21 June, fitness trainer Shorbani Banerjee demonstrates five such yoga poses for FIT.
Cat-Cow Pose
This pose helps with spinal flexibility. All you need to do is bend backward, curving your spine, and then forward while taking deep breaths.
Spinal Stretch
Interlock your fingers, stretch your arms, close your eyes, and feel your spine. That's it and you're good!
Rabbit Stretch
Curve both your arms at the elbow and use them to support your head as you bend it forward and backward. This exercise helps with stiff shoulders.
Side Stretch
Spinal Twisting
For both side stretches and spinal twisting, you need to do this exercise on both sides (once left and once right) to help with pain and stiff body.
Happy International Day of Yoga!
