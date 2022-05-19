World IBD Day: 1.4 Million Indians Suffer From IBD - Why Don't We Talk About It?

While incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) among South Asians is rapidly growing, community awareness around IBD remains low.

World IBD Day is observed on 19 May around the globe as a day for raising awareness and committing to improving care for patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

While India is estimated to have over 1.4 million people suffering from the debilitating effects of IBD, awareness about it scant and shrouded in a thick veil of misconceptions.

How does stigma around IBD affect patients' lives?