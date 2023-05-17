Do You Have Hypertension? A Doctor's Guide to Spotting the Signs, Types

The force of pressure exerted by the blood flow over the blood vessels is called as Blood pressure or BP in short. Hypertension i.e. Increasing blood pressure puts high pressure over the heart and blood vessels of vital organs leading to organ damages like heart attack and stroke.

As per the latest international guidelines BP over 130/90 in < 60 years of age and 140/90 is >70 years is considered as hypertension requiring medical intervention.

Hypertension is mainly classified as