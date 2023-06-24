Hot Yoga Meaning: Benefits Of Yoga Based on Science

Hot yoga has recently become a popular exercise. It is similar to traditional yoga since both forms of yoga have similar benefits. A few benefits to mention include- stress reduction, improved strength, and flexibility.

Since hot yoga involves heat, it has the ability to give your heart, lungs, and muscles even greater, more intense workout. There has been confusion between the terms “hot yoga” and “Bikram yoga” and they are used interchangeably though people must be aware that they are not the same thing.

Hot yoga means that the room is heated above normal room temperature. or whatever temperature is ideal for the yoga instructor. Though the temperature is typically between 80 and 100°F (27 and 38°C). As compared to Bikram Yoga which is quieter, hot yoga involves music and interaction with people during the class.