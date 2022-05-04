Roe v Wade: Abortion Allies in US Ready for Long Fight for Reproductive Freedom

There has never been a time when the conservative anti-abortion lawmakers have stopped trying to make abortion care difficult or impossible to access. In response, thousands of lawsuits have continued to be filed in multiple states by various state-level and national reproductive choice groups over the years, and won.

The victories were made possible by the precedent set by Roe vs Wade, which is now under threat as the Supreme Court, even though denouncing the leak of the draft meant for internal circulation, indicated that it may overturn it.

The final vote by the Supreme Court justices in late June or July will decide the final fate of whether abortion remains legal in the US.

Interim President and CEO of Planned Parenthood (Greater Plains), Dr Emily Wales said at a press conference, “We've seen bans before, but the courts have stepped in and guarded legal protections. Those protections may soon be a thing of the past."