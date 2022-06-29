Leave Coat Hangers in Closet: Abortion Activists Want You to Stop Using the Sign

You have probably spotted the twisted iron coat hanger many a times on social media over the last few days – used as a symbol to protest the United States Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs Wade; or maybe, you have spotted it on a poster at a women's march; or heard someone say how the US is going back to 'coat hanger abortion' days.

Pro-choice activists want us to stop using this symbol and phrase – that has inevitably become synonymous with at-home abortions.