Tick, Tick, Boom: IVF, Freezing Eggs, and And What Goes Into the Process

Your thirties are the new twenties, they say. I was looking forward to my thirties too, but only if someone had told me about how the phrase is merely just an idea and the world won't let you believe it even if you wanted to.

The 'ticking time bomb' i.e. my biological clock is the new reality I'm still getting used to. The excitement I could feel in my relatives' voice when they suggested a potential match for me while I was in my twenties has now turned into concern and pitiful looks.