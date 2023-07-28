World Hepatitis Day | New Study Dismantles Everything We Knew About The Disease

Pandemics past and present have been caused when pathogens – germs that cause disease – move between animals and humans, as SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) did when it made its way from bats to people. But not all emerging pathogens have it so easy.

Satellites are a peculiar group of tiny pathogens that hijack unrelated viruses (called their “helpers”) to spread. Satellites are notorious because they can make the disease caused by their helper viruses more severe.