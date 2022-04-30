Heatwaves in India: Tips to Stay Safe in Summer
Follow these simple tricks in summer to protect yourself and your loved ones from the heatwaves.
Several parts of India are experiencing intense heatwaves and the temperature has even touched 46 degrees Celsius in places like Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.
Delhi experienced its second hottest April in 72 years. The capital's average monthly maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees Celsius. The last 6 weeks in New Delhi have averaged more than 4 degrees Celsius above normal.
As per the reports and climate experts, heatwaves are more worrisome than high temperatures. They are not only uncomfortable but harmful for the people.
We cannot do much about the heatwaves but we can definitely take a few precautions to keep ourselves safe during these challenging times. Here are a few tips to protect yourself from heat waves.
Heatwave in India: Health Risks
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heatwaves pose various health dangers, including:
Respiratory disease
Heat cramps
Heat rash
Heatstroke
Heat exhaustion
Kidney damage
Impacts on mental health
Avoid Outdoor Activities
You should avoid any activities that need to be done outside during the summers.
According to O’Grady Winston from WHO, 4 am to 7 am is the best time for outdoor activities. O’Grady Winston also suggests avoiding strenuous activities during the later part of the day and staying in the shade whenever possible.
Use Sunscreen
It’s important that you wear sunscreen every day, especially when it’s hot. Sunburns can intensify heat-related issues and you can suffer from damage caused due to UV rays.
Overexposure to sunlight can also cause various skin problems like wrinkles, aging, tanning, skin cancer, etc.
“A sunburn inhibits the body’s ability to cool itself down and can contribute to dehydration,” says O’Grady Winston.
Research proves that sunburn draws fluid to the skin’s surface and heatwaves result in increased evaporation of the body’s fluids.
Drink Plenty of Fluids
It is important that you drink plenty of fluids in summer, especially water. Try avoiding soda, sugared drinks and alcoholic beverages.
“Research proves that sports drinks can help replace salt and minerals lost through perspiration. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can consume the daily required fluid intake from a variety of beverages and foods.
Daily fluid intake can differ per person depending on:
Sex
Age
Bodyweight
Pregnancy and breastfeeding status
The Institute of Medicine (IOM) recommends 3.7 liters or 125 ounces for men and 2.7 liters or 91 ounces for women (total water intake from foods and liquids).
It is important that you maintain the minimum required fluid intake in summers, especially during a heatwave. You can also opt for beverages with cooling herbs to help your body cool down.
Dress Accordingly
It is advised by the experts to dress in light colours in summer. The dark colors attract more sunlight which can further drain your energy. Carry scarves, sunglasses, and hats whenever you step out.
It is always better to wear light and cotton clothes so that your body can easily cool off through perspiration even after intense phases of sweating in the heat.
Have Light Meals
According to PubMed Central, it is better to consume light meals throughout the day rather than stuffing yourselves with large portions at a time. The heat curbs your appetite and your body takes longer to digest food.
Eat salads, fruits, and sushi rather than spicy, roasted chicken so that your body can maintain its ideal temperature.
