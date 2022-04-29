Delhi Experiences 2nd Hottest April in 72 Years Amid Record Heatwave: IMD
Three heatwaves impacted Delhi this month amid the absence of light rainfall and thundershowers on a periodic basis.
Delhi experienced its second hottest April in 72 years amid record heatwaves across the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, 29 April. The average maximum temperature during the month was 40.2 degree Celsius.
The capital had experienced an average maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius in 2010, as per news agency PTI.
Three heatwaves impacted Delhi this month amid the absence of light rainfall and thundershowers on a periodic basis, which usually occur during this time.
Delhi recorded above-normal temperatures on all days of the month except 21 April, when the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degree Celsius.
The capital experienced a high temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius on 28 and 29 April, marking the highest temperature experienced on a day in April in the last 12 years, PTI reported.
In 2010, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on 18 April.
The highest-ever temperature recorded in the city in April was 45.6 degrees Celsius in 1941.
Heatwaves in Different States
The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in several parts of India over the next few days.
In Mumbai, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by a degree, while the humidity would be as high as 80-90 percent, IMD Mumbai head Jayanta Sarkar told Mid-day, adding that a heatwave warning was issued for the next two-three days in parts of north Maharashtra, including Jalgaon, Nashik, and Ahmednagar
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in certain parts of Gujarat for the next few days, the IMD had said on 25 April. A severe heatwave is also expected in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of the state.
Odisha is experiencing heatwave conditions, with the government suspending classes in schools for five days from 26 April.
Cuttack, Khurda, Angul, Subarnapur, Boudh, and Nayagarh districts will experience high temperatures, the IMD said, adding that heatwave is also likely in Subarnapur, Boudh, and Bolangir districts of western Odisha.
There will be no respite from the heat in West Bengal as the weather office has predicted dry weather and heat in south Bengal over the next three days.
Heatwave conditions prevailed in North 24 Parganas, Malda, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, and Birbhum districts with the day’s maximum temperature moving up 4.5 degrees above normal, it said.
(With inputs from PTI and Mid-Day.)
