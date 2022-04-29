Delhi Experiences 2nd Hottest April in 72 Years Amid Record Heatwave: IMD

Delhi experienced its second hottest April in 72 years amid record heatwaves across the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, 29 April. The average maximum temperature during the month was 40.2 degree Celsius.

The capital had experienced an average maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius in 2010, as per news agency PTI.

Three heatwaves impacted Delhi this month amid the absence of light rainfall and thundershowers on a periodic basis, which usually occur during this time.