Johnson and Johnson To Stop Selling Talc Baby Powder Amid Cancer Lawsuits
Amid thousands of lawsuits, Johnson and Johnson said that they would stop selling their talcum baby powder in 2023.
Johnson & Johnson announced that they will no longer sell their talcum-based baby powder starting 2023 amid several thousands of lawsuits alleging that the talc-based powder caused ovarian cancer.
The company issued a statement that said this move came while they "continued to evaluate and optimize" their portfolio of products. It adds:
“Today’s decision is part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, which evaluated several factors, including differences in demand for our products across geographic regions and evolving consumer trends and preferences.”
The company stated that it will switch from talc-based powder to cornstarch-based powder from 2023.
J&J stopped selling its talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada in May 2020, whilst mired in legal challenges.
According to the company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in July 2022, J&J face over 40,300 lawsuits just from the US, Bloomberg reported.
Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay approximately $3.5 billion in settlements in US courts so far, as compensation in talc cases as per the company’s bankruptcy filings.
In 2018, a state court ordered J&J to pay $2.5 billion to 20 women who had sued the company alleging that their talcum-based baby powder was causing ovarian cancer. The
Talcum powder finds use in baby powders and products because it keeps your skin dry and for babies, it can help prevent diaper rashes. But the same mines that produce talcum could also produce asbestos, a building material that's been linked to a range of cancers and health conditions.
