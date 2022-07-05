Indian Woman Free Of Cancer After Experimental Drug Trial in UK

“I celebrated my 50th birthday in February 2020 while still in the middle of treatment and not knowing what the future held. Two and a half years ago I thought it was the end and I now feel like I've been reborn,” said David.

“There is a change in my life after returning from India to see family in April and I have decided to take early retirement and to live my life in gratitude to God and to medical science. My family have been very supportive of this decision. I will be celebrating my 25th wedding anniversary in September. I have so much to look forward to,” she said.

“My Christian faith helped me a lot on this journey and the prayers and support from family and friends gave me strength to face the challenge,” she added. By June 2021, scans showed no measurable cancer cells in her body and she was deemed cancer-free. She will remain on treatment until December 2023 but continues to show no evidence of the disease.

“We are really pleased that Jasmin has had such a good outcome. At The Christie we are continually testing new drugs and therapies to see if they can benefit more people,” said Professor Fiona Thistlethwaite, medical oncologist and clinical director of Manchester CRF at The Christie.