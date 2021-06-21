Alia Bhatt Wishes Everyone on International Day of Yoga 2021
International Day of Yoga 2021 is being observed on Monday, 21 June. The day highlights the relevance of yoga in current times.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of people are going through mental health disorders. This situation makes it even more important to spread awareness about the importance of mental health.
However, a lot of people around the globe are also opting for yoga to attain some kind mental stability. Yoga helps an individual to work on their physical and mental health together.
Many celebrities also took to internet to celebrate and spread awareness about benefits of practicing yoga on International Day of Yoga.
Let's have a look at some of them.
Alia Bhatt shared a small clip on Instagram performing Yoga. It also features her dog!
Actor Anupam Kher tweeted pictures of himself of practicing Yoga.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a thread on twitter about the importance of breathing.
Actress Malaika Arora shared a boomerang describing how she plans Yoga to celebrate International Day of Yoga.
Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on Instagram performing Yoga. She wrote "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self."
Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a series of picture with her daughter and grand daughter on International Day of Yoga. She wrote that the pandemic has made us realize the importance of physical and mental health.
