Alia Bhatt Wishes Everyone on International Day of Yoga 2021

Many celebrities also took to internet to celebrate and spread awareness about benefits of practicing yoga.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>International Day of Yoga 2021: Celebrities share how yoga has changed their lives. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
International Day of Yoga 2021 is being observed on Monday, 21 June. The day highlights the relevance of yoga in current times.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of people are going through mental health disorders. This situation makes it even more important to spread awareness about the importance of mental health.

However, a lot of people around the globe are also opting for yoga to attain some kind mental stability. Yoga helps an individual to work on their physical and mental health together.

Many celebrities also took to internet to celebrate and spread awareness about benefits of practicing yoga on International Day of Yoga.

Let's have a look at some of them.

Alia Bhatt shared a small clip on Instagram performing Yoga. It also features her dog!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anupam Kher on International Day of Yoga</p></div>

Anupam Kher on International Day of Yoga

(Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Actor Anupam Kher tweeted pictures of himself of practicing Yoga.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a thread on twitter about the importance of breathing.

Actress Malaika Arora shared a boomerang describing how she plans Yoga to celebrate International Day of Yoga.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sara Ali Khan on International Day of Yoga</p></div>

Sara Ali Khan on International Day of Yoga

(Photo: Instagram screenshot)

Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on Instagram performing Yoga. She wrote "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neetu Kapoor On International Day of Yoga</p></div>

Neetu Kapoor On International Day of Yoga

(Photo: Instagram screenshot)

Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a series of picture with her daughter and grand daughter on International Day of Yoga. She wrote that the pandemic has made us realize the importance of physical and mental health.

