Celebrate This Diwali the Ayurvedic Way – Here's How

People who are habituated to tea drinking should add fennel, dry ginger, star anise, and a pinch of ajwain (carom seeds) to their tea to aid in digestion.

You can also try cumin, coriander, and fennel tea (CCF tea). Boil an equal quantity of all three ingredients in two cups of water. Reduce it to one cup. Consume this tea for maximum of 5 days from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. However, regular and excess consumption of any Ayurvedic beverage without the prescription of the doctor is not advisable, cautions Prerna.

Shyama Gupta, who is in her eighties, remembers a ginger and amla fudge prepared by her grandmother, especially for Diwali. “We were supposed to have it every morning for 10 days during Diwali.”