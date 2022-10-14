Happy Diwali 2022: Tips for a Healthy and Safe Diwali

This year we will be celebrating Diwali on 24 October 2022 and everyone is just wrapping up the work to begin preparations for Diwali. Diwali is known for its tasty delicacies, social gatherings, shopping, dressing up, fun and festivities.

Diwali becomes so busy and fun that we often get off track and skip the workout and binge-eating in the office parties and get-togethers. We need to remember that festivities are temporary but your health is permanent. Thus we need to make sure that we do not underestimate our health and happiness for temporary fun and happiness. Here are a few tricks and tips that can help you maintain a healthy and safe Diwali 2022.