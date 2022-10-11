'Why Do You Want to Increase Pollution': SC to BJP Leader On Firecracker Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday, 10 October, expressed concerns over the pollution in Delhi while hearing BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's plea challenging the ban on firecrackers in the national capital.

"You're a permanent resident of NCR right? Why do you want to increase the pollution?," the court asked Tewari's counsel Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha.

The counsel had argued that a blanket ban on firecrackers was not the best solution and had further said that green crackers should be permitted.

The bench, in response to that had said that its order banning only firecrackers with barium salts needed no further clarifications.

In 2021, a bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna while passing the order had also clarified that there is no blanket ban and that green crackers were allowed.

The petition had contented that despite the court's order, multiple State Governments had issued a blanket ban on firecrackers.