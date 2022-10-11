'Why Do You Want to Increase Pollution': SC to BJP Leader On Firecracker Plea
The court was hearing a petition filed by BJP's Manoj Tewari, challenging the firecracker ban in Delhi.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 10 October, expressed concerns over the pollution in Delhi while hearing BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's plea challenging the ban on firecrackers in the national capital.
"You're a permanent resident of NCR right? Why do you want to increase the pollution?," the court asked Tewari's counsel Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha.
The counsel had argued that a blanket ban on firecrackers was not the best solution and had further said that green crackers should be permitted.
The bench, in response to that had said that its order banning only firecrackers with barium salts needed no further clarifications.
In 2021, a bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna while passing the order had also clarified that there is no blanket ban and that green crackers were allowed.
The petition had contented that despite the court's order, multiple State Governments had issued a blanket ban on firecrackers.
What Else Did the Petition Say?
The petition further argued that the Delhi Government's move to issue a blanket ban on firecrackers would result in innocent people being harassed during festivals.
"Arrests and FIRs on the festive season like Deepawali and others had not only brought a very bad message to the society at large and had unnecessarily created fear, panic and anger among the masses," the petition said.
The petitioner had thus appealed to the apex court to direct states not to take coercive action against people for using and selling permitted firecrackers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Firecracker Ban Manoj Tewari
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.