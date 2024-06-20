Have a Bad Hangover? These Quick Yoga Asanas Can Help

0
Did you know that certain yoga poses can help you recover from a hangover quickly? Yes, you read that right.
According to a 2014 study published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine, yoga doesn't just help alleviate alcohol dependency but also helps cope with the aftermath of too much drinking.
Ahead of International Yoga Day on 21 June, FIT shares some yoga poses with you that could help you cure a hangover.
