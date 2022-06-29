Haircare Mistakes One Must Avoid
Know the things you must stop doing if you want to prevent your hair and scalp from damage.
Are you a skincare junkie? But are you forgetting your hair in the process of maintaining healthy and glowing skin? Are you among the people who do everything right but still don't get the results for their hair?
There is a possibility that you are making a few mistakes unconsciously. Haircare routine can differ for two individuals and needs to be customised accordingly. What works for your friend, might not work for you. But there are a few common haircare mistakes that many people make irrespective of their hair type or routine. These mistakes can lead to long-term damage to your hair and scalp that lack hydration, shine, and more. In this article, we will be discussing a few common haircare mistakes to avoid for keeping your hair in prime condition.
Choosing the Wrong Shampoo
The shampoo is not just for cleaning your hair but it also adds shine and nourishment to your hair. Most of us choose the wrong shampoos because we don't realise what our hair really needs. The price, packaging, and fragrance should not influence our choices but they do.
What we must consider while purchasing a shampoo is the scalp type and the needs of the scalp. Someone with dull hair will require keratin shampoo while curly hair will require shampoo that locks in moisture. Therefore, take your hair type, scalp type, and needs into consideration before making a purchase.
Skipping on Conditioners and Masks
Skipping on conditioners and masks will not cause severe damage to your hair but it might make it look unpleasant and dry. Conditioners and masks add moisture and condition the hair. Our scalp produces natural oils (sebum) which keep the scalp hydrated and moisturised but our hair needs extra products for an equal level of moisturisation.
Masks and conditioners also make the hair shiny, and less frizzy, preventing breakage and damage while maintaining strong hair.
Combing Your Hair While It's Wet
We’ve been hearing this since childhood that we must comb our hair while it's wet to avoid the knots but this is not true. Hair is at its most vulnerable state while it’s wet and brushing can overstretch the strands and thus result in tearing. So brushing your wet hair must be a big no.
Moreover, wet hair opens pores, and combing it means fidgeting with those weak pores. But you must know that this should be followed by people with straight hair. People with curly hair must comb their hair while it's still damp.
Washing Your Hair Too Often or Rarely
There are two types of people – the first group includes people who are super lazy and avoid washing their hair regularly while the other group consists of people who believe that regular hair washing keeps their hair healthy and shiny.
But none of it is right. You have to find a middle ground or a sweet spot between the two and determine a frequency that's best for your hair type. It must ensure it’s well-cleaned but not too dry and damaged. It is believed that people with straight hair and oily scalp must wash their hair more frequently than people with curly hair and dry scalp.
Not Taking Care of Your Scalp
We often ignore the scalp in the process of taking care of the hair but the scalp is the most important part and if the roots are healthy, the hair will automatically be healthier and strong. To avoid causing damage to your scalp, avoid using products with fragrance because they absorb moisture from your scalp, and avoid using harsh products and shampoo gently.
Massage your scalp to improve circulation and avoid abrasions on the scalp, use products without alcohol and sulfates to prevent frizziness, dryness, and irritated scalp.
