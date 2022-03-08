No Country for Older Women? Time To Change the Narratives
India is ranked 140 out of 156 countries in gender equality with a decline in the previous years.
Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a prosperous and sustainable world. This is reflected in the theme of this International Women’s Day 2022 “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”
“Days” come and go – and they're popularized and celebrated in the media; but do they hold relevance to every section of our society?
Revisiting Gender Equality
Gender differences have existed since time immemorial and derive their origins from multiple factors.
Apart from the biological differences, differences in the social structure including division of gender- roles, societal functions, stereotypes and social status have had a huge influence in determining differences in quality of life enjoyed by men vs women.
Quality of life has two aspects- health and subjective well-being. On both these aspects, women have consistently fared poorly in comparison to men, though this gap is slowly reducing with concerted efforts.
Even though the world has always shouted for “equality”, it has been too superficial to resonate an impact!
In India, the issue of gender inequality concerns women of all age groups.
As per the Global Gender Gap Report 2021 published by the World Economic Forum, India is ranked at 140 out of 156 countries, with a decline in the global rating compared to previous years.
This inequality is most evident in access to education, income, health and employment opportunities where women have typically had a disadvantage; while the brunt of varying caregiving roles are assumed by women in most societies.
This disparity is highlighted further in social issues such as domestic violence, sexual abuse, unpaid caring work, higher hours of work, low social status, lack of access to reproductive rights and education.
Consistent multi-level efforts have helped to gradually reduced the gender gap with regards to education and participation in labour force for women. However, women still encounter a glass ceiling— referring to the invisible societal barriers to women's progress toward employment equity.
Gender inequality has a profound effect on mental health worldwide. Some of the psychological effects of gender inequality include higher levels of stress, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in women and people of marginalized genders.
Women report on average 1.5 - 2 times higher rates of mood disorders, depression and anxiety compared to men. Adolescents and women who have a history of trauma and abuse are especially vulnerable.
Invisible Voices of Older Women
The negative implications for women in resources for health and well-being get further intensified as they age. Population ageing is rapidly affecting the world. India is one of the countries in which this “silent demographic revolution” is most evident.
Aging brings different challenges for Indian women owing to the traditional family and social structure where men have been the financial and social head of family while women have traditionally assumed caregiving roles.
Many older women have limited resources for independent living due to poor education, limited employment opportunities outside of home and lack of awareness of their rights.
Owing to longer average lifespan and early age of marriage, many women tend to live as widows for a significant part of their life. This increases the disparity due to social isolation and negligence in old age.
A nationwide survey conducted by Agewell Foundation in 2015 to study gender discrimination among older persons in India brought forth some interesting observations.
Most older women opined that their status in the household was lower than their male counterparts; and this was primarily due to financial and social vulnerability and lack of exposure to worldly matters.
Both urban and rural women reported discrimination, but it was slightly better among urban women.
This gender discrimination is more prominent in the privileges denied to older women such as being able to participate in social life without restrictions, involvement in key decision-making processes at individual and family level, neglect of health status or healthcare needs due to gender bias.
They are also more prone for elder abuse and criminal victimisation. There is a rising trend of human rights violation in them within closed doors, which has only increased during the ongoing COVID crisis.
The major concerns of older women in India are destitution, isolation, social-emotional insecurity, financial dependence, medical problems and human rights violations.
The already prevalent ageism intersects heavily with sexism to marginalize them and reduce help-seeking. Social stereotypes and “expected roles” in older women are further reinforced by media.
The ever-increasing inter-generational gap due to fast-paced modern lifestyle, and evolution from joint family systems to nuclear families further aggravates the dire situation of older women as it cuts them off from the required social support and involvement of younger generations in caregiving.
India does not have an adequate social security infrastructure for older persons. In almost all Indian societies, women have no separate entity.
Even under social security schemes they are hardly covered as direct beneficiaries. They are always recognized by the name and status of their husbands.
The recent Longitudinal Aging Study of India (LASI) shows that older women have virtually nil or minimal knowledge of their legal status, provisions and laws for their protection. They mostly find themselves in no position to exercise their legal rights primarily because of these circumstances.
We Need to Act Now
It is high time we change these narratives. Older women are NOT an exception for gender equality.
Suggested measures to eliminate gender discrimination, especially among older persons, include creating awareness about gender equity through various media and sensitisation of younger generations towards the unique needs of older women in society.
There is a pressing need to inculcate a sense of responsibility towards needs and human rights of older women through curriculum of schools/colleges and media campaigns.
Research and advocacy in order to protect basic and human rights of older persons with special attention on older women is needed.
Policy formulation of social security schemes need to be dedicated to them with a special focus on widows, dejected, dependent older women and its implementation with a practical approach. Their medical and psychological needs, especially those residing in care homes and assisted living facilities need to be addressed. The importance of digital literacy is paramount.
Traditional joint family systems can be effectively channelled to enhance intergenerational bonds, increasing community participation towards social interaction among older women.
Strong advocacy measures for empowering older women in India should be a priority policy directive. It’s a collective responsibility at all levels.
So this Women's Day, let us live the theme of “gender equality” and promote rights and dignity across the age-span to build an age-friendly future for older Indian women.
(Dr Vandana Shetty is a Consultant Psychiatrist at Mind-Body Clinic, Bengaluru. Dr Debanjan Banerjee is a Consultant Geriatric Psychiatrist at ASHA THE HOPE, Kolkata.)
