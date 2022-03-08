International Women’s Day 2022: Theme, Significance and History
International Women's Day 2022: Read to know about the significance of this day.
International Women's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.
The month of March is marked as Women's History Month all over the world. International Women's day is especially observed every year on 8 March to commemorate the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of every woman.
To celebrate the occasion, several public programmes, rallies, and discussions are organised. Women from different parts of the country take part in these programmes.
This day marks the existence of a gender-equal world that is free from bias, discrimination against women, and stereotypes.
Significance of International Women’s Day
International Women's Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the achievements of women and their existence in society.
According to UNESCO, "International Women's Day is an occasion to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment but also to critically reflect on those accomplishments and strive for a greater momentum towards gender equality worldwide."
On this day we need to recognise the extraordinary acts of women and stand together, as a united force to promote gender equality throughout the world.
History of International Women’s Day
National Women's Day was first organised in New York by the Socialist Party of America on 28 February 1909.
In the year 1910, German delegates were inspired by the American socialists and proposed the idea of women's day. However, the German delegates did not declare any specific date for this.
The United Nations started celebrating Women's Day in 1975. In the year 1977, the UN General Assembly finally proclaimed 8 March as International Women's Day.
The UN has been celebrating International Women's Day on this date since 1977. Each year, the United Nations comes up with a new theme to celebrate this day.
Theme of International Women’s Day 2022
The theme for International Women's Day 2022 is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow".
The United Nations aims at highlighting the contribution of women and girls who are participating in different activities such as climate change adaptation, mitigation, and other works that help to build a sustainable future for all.
