5 Yoga Poses For Neck Hump

The cervical spine is made up of 7 small vertebrae and is easily the most flexible part of your spine. The neck joint allows us to turn the head up, down, around, and turn from side to side. The neck is a delicate area, prone to soreness and injury.

Bad posture is one of the major reasons for neck hump and neck-related stress depending on the hours you spend on your smartphones, computers, and tablets. Let's have a look at the yoga poses you can easily try at home if you have a neck hump.