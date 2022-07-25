Thanks to Delhi Doctor, Girl With a 90° Bent Neck Treated Successfully for Free

Rajagopalan Krishnan, a doctor from Delhi's Apollo Hospital, successfully operated on the neck of a Pakistani teen, Afsheen Gul, which was bent by 90 degrees following an unfortunate accident that the girl had when she was just 10 months old. She had fallen from her sister's arms, reported BBC News.

Krishnan, whom the girl's family considers to be "an angel," reversed her rare muscular rotatory condition after performing four major operations on her at no charge.

Without access to proper treatment, Gul, who hails from Pakistan's Sindh province, had been suffering for 12 years. She was not able to go to school or have friends. Due to her condition, she also found it difficult to perform daily activities like eating, walking, and talking.