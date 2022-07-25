Thanks to Delhi Doctor, Girl With a 90° Bent Neck Treated Successfully for Free
Without access to proper treatment, Gul, who hails from Pakistan's Sindh province, had been suffering for 12 years.
Rajagopalan Krishnan, a doctor from Delhi's Apollo Hospital, successfully operated on the neck of a Pakistani teen, Afsheen Gul, which was bent by 90 degrees following an unfortunate accident that the girl had when she was just 10 months old. She had fallen from her sister's arms, reported BBC News.
Krishnan, whom the girl's family considers to be "an angel," reversed her rare muscular rotatory condition after performing four major operations on her at no charge.
She also suffers from cerebral palsy, which doubled her suffering as it affected her academics.
Gul's parents took her to a doctor who gave her medicines, but that didn't help. They were not able to afford her treatment any further.
However, her life assumed a new meaning after British journalist Alexandria Thomas wrote her story and put the family in touch with Dr Krishnan who volunteered to operate on her for free.
Speaking to BBC News, Gul's brother, Yaqoob Kumbar said, "We are so happy the doctor saved my sister's life. For us, he is an angel."
Gul Is 'Smiling and Talking' Now
The family reportedly came to India in November 2021 for her treatment. Gul's surgeries were then carried out with the help of an online fundraiser.
Stating that it was a "taxing time" for them, Kumbar said, "Dr Krishnan told us that her heart or lungs may stop beating during the operation. Due to his efforts and supervision, the operation was successful."
Following her surgery, Krishnan told reporters that she would not have lived long if proper treatment was not provided. "Her case is probably the first of its kind in the world," he said.
However, she is "smiling and talking" now. Dr Krishnan continues to check in on her via Skype every week.
(With inputs from BBC News.)
