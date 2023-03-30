Hormonal Imbalance: 5 Yoga Poses to Regulate Hormones

Hormones are chemicals in the body that help the body coordinate different functions by helping them carrying messages through your blood to your organs like skin, muscles and other tissues. Hormones are essential for normal functioning of the body.

According to MedicalNewsToday, there are about 50 hormones in the human body that contribute in homeostasis, metabolism, sexual function, reproduction, sleep wake cycle, and mood.

Hormonal imbalance mean that there are too little or too much of certain hormones that disrupt few functions and cause conditions that require treatment. But it is difficult to keep popping pills for hormonal balance thus people are asked to keep a check on their lifestyle and health to maintain optimal hormonal balance.

Yoga can be helpful for people who lead a sedentary lifestyle and inactivity is the the cause of the imbalance, Below are the five yoga poses that can help manage the symptoms of hormonal imbalance.