First Death Due to Alaskapox Reported: What Is It? How Does It Spread? | FAQ

A recent case of fatality due to a rare, yet known, virus in Alaska, has put health officials in the US state on alert.
The virus was first discovered in Alaska in 2015 and is transmitted to humans from small mammals, including rodents. However, this is the first time it has caused death.
What is Alaskapox? How does it spread? What are its symptoms and treatments? FIT answers your FAQs.
What do we know about the person who died of the illness?
Although no specific details about the deceased have been released, we know that he was an elderly man.
According to a recent bulletin from Alaska health officials, the deceased, a resident of the remote Kenai Peninsula, was admitted to the hospital in November 2023, and passed away in late January 2024.
What is Alaskapox?
According to the Alaska Department of Health, Alaskapox is a type of orthopox virus – a genus of DNA viruses that infect humans and animals, particularly mammals.
It is in the same family as smallpox, cowpox, and Mpox.
The first reported case of Alaskapox was in a man from the Fairbanks region in 2015. Since then, six additional cases have been documented, all residents of the same area.
In Alaska, the virus has primarily been found in small mammals like red-backed voles and shrews, although domestic pets such as dogs and cats may also harbour the virus, say experts.
How does it spread?
Although the exact mode of transmission remains unclear, researchers suspect that Alaskapox may be zoonotic, meaning it jumps from animals to humans through direct contact.
There have been no documented instances of Alaskapox spreading from person to person so far.
Local health authorities told the media that the recently deceased man used to care for a stray cat at his forested residence.
Although the cat tested negative for the virus, its hunting behaviour, particularly targeting small mammals, and frequent scratching of the patient, lead them to believe that the cat may have been a carrier of the virus and infected the man.
Health officials also added that a notable scratch was identified near the man's armpit region where the initial symptom was observed.
What are the symptoms of Alaskapox?
The symptoms of Alaskapox can vary, but generally include:
Skin lesions
Rash
Swollen lymph nodes
Fever
Joint or muscle pain
Is it a deadly virus?
No. Since the first reported case in 2015, only six other instances of the virus have been reported to Alaska health authorities, all of which were mild and did not necessitate hospitalisation.
Alaska Health Department's bulletin on the recent fatality noted that the individual was immunocompromised from ongoing cancer treatment, which, they believe, could have exacerbated the severity of the illness.
How is it treated?
As most cases are mild and self-limiting, symptomatic management is enough.
In more severe cases, treatment may also involve antiviral medications and immune-globulin therapy.
How can you protect yourself from the Alaskapox?
So far, the virus causing Alaskapox has not been detected anywhere else in the world outside of Alaska, so chances of contracting it are extremely low.
Even so, the following precautionary measures can help protect you from contracting all zoonotic viruses, including Alaskapox.
Avoid direct contact with wild animals, especially small mammals like rodents.
Use gloves and protective clothing when handling animal carcass.
Keep pets away from wild animals and avoid contact with stray animals
Practice good hygiene – wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after outdoor activities, or handling animals
Seek medical attention if you develop symptoms suggestive of viral infections, especially if you have been in contact with wild animals.
