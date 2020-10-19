This Powerful Video Presents a Unique Perspective on Hand Hygiene

Being differently-abled doesn’t stop her from practising good hand hygiene. It’s time for all of us take inspiration from Swapna and keep washing our hands in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association is an International Association of disabled artists, who due to a disability to their hands, create art with their mouth or feet. With over 800 artists across 74 countries, the Association serves as a platform to provide its members a unique opportunity to earn an independent, honest and secure livelihood through the sale of their artwork. For more information you can visit here.