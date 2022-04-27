‘Don't Need Sympathy’: Man Gives Job Interviews During Chemotherapy, Goes Viral
Cancer surivors carrying on with normal life is one of the most courageous and inspirational things one can come across. It put things into perspective for the rest of us, and makes us appreciate the things we do have.
Arsh Nandan Prasad, a man who is currently battling cancer, took this courage to a whole new level when he decided to apply for jobs while his chemotherapy was still on.
In a LinkedIn post that is now viral, Prasad spoke about how he appeared for several interviews during his chemotherapy. While sharing the experience, he also said that he could "see the change in their (recruiter's) expressions" when he told them he was battling cancer.
"I don't need your sympathy!! I'm here to prove myself," he writes in the post. Check it out here:
Users online have lauded his courage and his determination to keep carrying on with the daily activities of life. Here are some comments from his viral post:
Prasad is an entrepreneur by profession, and he has not revealed further details about his cancer. However, we wish him a speedy recovery and all the best wishes in his job search!
