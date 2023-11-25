‘Took 15 Years of Pain to Get Diagnosed’: Why Endometriosis Awareness Is Needed

Shivangi Gupta (27) (name changed to protect privacy) was in the eighth grade when she realised that her menstrual pain wasn't normal. She experienced agonising pain and endured sleepless nights – bleeding through pads, underwear, and sheets.

She thought 'her body is weird', and she 'doesn't know how to control her periods like everyone else'. It took 15 years of menstruating and unbearable pain before she was diagnosed with endometriosis.