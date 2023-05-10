22-Year-Old Doctor Stabbed to Death in Kerala, IMA Calls for Strike

A 42-year-old school teacher allegedly stabbed to death a 22-year-old doctor in Kerala’s Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on Wednesday, 10 May. Four police officials have also been injured in the incident.

The accused Sandeep reportedly attacked Dr Vandana Das with a pair of surgical scissors, causing injuries to her neck, head, and spine.

According to The News Minute (TNM), Das was a final year MBBS student at Kollam Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences & Research and was pursuing house surgency at the hospital where the incident took place.